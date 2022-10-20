World Wrestling Entertainment Logan Paul on teaming up with brother Jake in WWE: 'It's inevitable' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Logan Paul and Jake Paul currently take part in two different combat sports – one in WWE and the other in boxing – but Logan believes it’s only a matter of time before his brother joins him.

On Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

This will be Logan’s third professional wrestling match, but only his second in singles competition.

In anticipation of the match, Logan spoke with FOX Sports about a variety of topics, including what made him want to become a WWE superstar.

"I look at my life and there are certain things that I’ve done that somehow have created the perfect cocktail for me doing wrestling," he explained. "I love doing stunts, I love putting on shows, I love being physical in front of a big crowd, and WWE is all of that. It’s really hard, too! It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. So, adding the competitive factor, and the fact that I like taking on challenges, here we are! Turns out I found another thing that I love, that I’m gonna attack as hard as I can."

That includes training with respected veteran Shane Helms and Drew Gulak in a ring WWE sent to his home in Puerto Rico.

Like most celebrities who’ve attempted to step inside a wrestling ring, Logan Paul quickly learned the bumps and bruises are very real.

"Your well-being takes a complete backseat to the entertainment of the fans," Logan Paul said of the experience up to this point. "But that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life, man. My mental well-being, my physical well-being. I don’t care. I’m putting on a show, and you’re going to be entertained regardless."

As for his brother Jake, who is set to fight MMA legend Anderson Silva at the end of the month, Logan believes the two will eventually team up together in WWE.

"Truthfully, I think it’s inevitable," he said of joining his brother in WWE. "I’m biased, but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting."

"I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer," Logan Paul said. "If I were watching two brothers take over – and I use that word intentionally – take over two highly-entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued."

Jake Paul currently boasts a 5-0 boxing record, with four knockouts.

Silva will be the third UFC alumni Paul has faced off against, but this time, his opponent actually has a winning boxing record (3-1, 2 KOs), making this his toughest opponent to date.

"He’s fighting Anderson Silva, one of the greatest combat sports fighters of all time one week before I take on ‘The Tribal Chief,' the face of WWE, for the title in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel," Paul stated with pride. "It’s never happened before. You can’t duplicate this. History is unfolding in front of your eyes live."

