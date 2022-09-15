World Wrestling Entertainment Johnny Gargano: WWE return was 'no-brainer' following regime change 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

In the nine months that Johnny Gargano was away from wrestling, the 35-year-old was one of the hottest free agents on the market.

Fans speculated on when he’d reappear, and other promotions reached out to express interest in hiring him.

Gargano, however, was fulfilled staying at home with his new son and wife to help raise their child together for a year.

Then, a big change happened.

No, not just the life altering situation of having your first child, but something that made the former NXT champ realize it was time to go back to work and once again chase a dream he’s had since childhood.

In July, Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman/CEO amidst an investigation by the board of directors into alleged misconduct.

All of WWE’s creative duties were then handed over to Triple H, Gargano’s longtime boss in NXT and someone who he had continued to have a close, personal relationship with while they were both on hiatus from wrestling.

So, when Johnny was questioned about his interest in returning by WWE’s Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels — yes, HBK, The Showstopper, The Main Event — his answer was obvious.

Subscribe to "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for more candid conversations with your favorite Superstars, legends and on-air talent each week!

"That's the crazy thing about the wrestling business. Literally, everything can change in the blink of an eye," Gargano said on this week’s episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin."

"The fact that I was able to be incredibly patient and be in no rush to do everything, that's the big gain I had in all this. I could sit back and survey the landscape and make my decision on a timely basis."

"I believe everything happens for a reason," he continued.

"The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (‘21) to December (‘22), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything."

After the call from Michaels, though — and eventually another with the man himself, Triple H — that quickly changed.

On the August 22 edition of WWE Raw, Gargano made an unannounced appearance in Toronto that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Johnny explained his reasons for returning and set his sights on future gold in a passionate promo that was not only a surprise to fans, but to most of the people who work in WWE as well.

Johnny Gargano returns to Monday Night Raw! | WWE on FOX Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE on Monday Night Raw, shocking the WWE Universe.

In fact, to avoid the whole thing being spoiled online, he was snuck into the arena hours before the show and kept hidden in the Raptors locker room.

"If I would have shown up six months earlier, things would have been a lot different," Gargano said of his choice to return. "But the fact that I could take my time, wait out it out and just pick my spot — in the place I’ve dreamed of working since I was a little kid — it seemed like a no-brainer."

"I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage," he added.

"That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."

For more with Johnny Gargano, download the latest "Out of Character" on podcast platforms or watch the video below.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.