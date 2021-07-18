World Wrestling Entertainment John Cena’s Money in the Bank return is huge for WWE BY Ryan Satin • 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

John Cena shocked the wrestling industry Sunday night by making a surprise return at Money in the Bank.

It all went down following the main event match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Edge.

In the closing moments, Seth Rollins distracted "The Rated-R Superstar" long enough to allow Roman to hit the spear and retain his title. Rollins continued to fight with Edge, and they eventually brawled into the crowd before vanishing into the back.

Roman then called for a microphone and told the world to acknowledge him but was instead hit with John Cena’s music and a huge roar from the crowd. The two Superstars then came face-to-face in the middle of the ring, and Cena did the "You Can’t See Me" taunt in Roman's face as the show came to a close.

Cena last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 36, in which he was defeated by Bray Wyatt/The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match.

With crowds returning and WWE gearing up for a big SummerSlam in Las Vegas, though, the 44-year-old’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the company — especially if the plan is Cena vs. Reigns in Sin City.

For that match to work, Big Match John is going to have to show up, and when that happens, magic is made.

The thought of Cena trading verbal jabs with "The Head of the Table" ahead of their match has me hyped, too. I fully expect a repeat of their infamous 2017 war of words on Raw, but now that Roman is so savage, it’ll be even better.

Having Cena on SmackDown for a little bit also helps WWE in the publicity department. "Suicide Squad" comes out next month, and he'll be on talk shows promoting the movie, so this gives him a reason to talk about WWE having fans back as well.

All in all, John Cena is exactly what the company needs right now. He'll bring a sense of normalcy that is undoubtedly needed back to these shows, and he'll give a boost to the next few weeks of WWE TV.

He's also exactly what Roman Reigns needs right now.

"The Tribal Chief" has plowed through all of the current competition, and having to prove himself — once again — against WWE's former face of the company will help take this new heel character to the next level.

When Roman beats Cena at SummerSlam — and you know he will — it'll only make his character stronger going forward.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

