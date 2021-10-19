World Wrestling Entertainment Jeff Hardy on teased attitude change, being drafted to SmackDown | “Out of Character” 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

"Out of Character with Ryan Satin" gets taken to the extreme – as WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is this week’s guest.

Hardy joined the show for an engrossing 45-minute conversation covering topics such as being drafted back to SmackDown, teasing an attitude change and some of his famous ladder matches.

There’s also a landscaping discussion, but (pinky swear) it’s surprisingly interesting in context.

Besides turning grass into lawn art, moving back to SmackDown was at the forefront of Hardy’s mind throughout the conversation.

As you’ll recall, Jeff recently teased during a promo that he’d be showing a different side of himself on the blue brand, and on this week's podcast he delved into that topic a bit more.

RS: What is it like for you to be in a veteran position on the roster now? For so long, you were the young guy coming up, but now you're on the other side of that. Does it feel weird?

HARDY: "It is, yeah, it's super weird. Because I know I'm not as fast as I used to be, and especially since I broke my leg back in 2015 and ended up having knee surgery. I just can't jump like I used to.

"So, yeah, things are a lot slower, but it's just cool, especially again with the paint and when I'm wearing it out there. When I see an action figure, still that never gets old. It's just so cool that that makes all that time I put into painting my face worth it, man. When I see the action figure and I remember that image I had in my mind that day before I brought it to life.

"Yeah, it’s weird, but I'm just doing my job.

"It's my time to give back, but I think there's something that I got to figure out as well, that’s kind of needed – because I don't know how much longer I'm going to be wrestling. Almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy, I think needs to kind of come out. I haven’t figured it out yet, but I have these crazy ideas. I wrote down a few of them.

"But yeah, it's my time to kind of focus more on the character stuff instead of the high-flying moves and the TLC matches and all that stuff, because I think there's something that's waiting to be unleashed within me."

RS: Does being a heel again interest you at this stage of your career?

HARDY: "Yeah, yeah, it does, but I don't think I can. I don't think I can. Like when I did the ‘Anti-Christ’ thing, it's really hard to make people hate me, and I think it would be kind of done in a different way, but it would definitely be something I've never really dove into before."

RS: Well, then if you're talking about darker stuff and it's not necessarily a heel turn, does that mean you would like to be something more like Willow in WWE?

HARDY: "I would be lying if I said that I don't think about Willow all the time, especially when I saw The Fiend in real life and how cool that was. So, that naturally got my wheels spinning.

I've always talked about bringing Willow into WWE with a black wedding dress and all these images I have my in my head. But, like, what is it? I mean, he looks awesome, and he can do all this cool stuff in the ring, but where does it go? What's the longevity behind it all? That's what I’m still kind of trying to work out in my imagination."

Regarding potential opponents on Friday Night SmackDown, "The Charismatic Enigma" made it clear he’s got a big one in mind whom he believes he could make some magic with.

Unfortunately, that Superstar is seated comfortably at "The Head of the Table," so it won’t be easy to get.

HARDY: "I am looking forward to just a two-hour show and to be back on SmackDown. I'm a big fan of The Bloodline and what they're doing now. It's just so exciting. The Usos and Roman Reigns.

"Yeah, I think I'm going to have a little momentum making this change, so it's just super exciting with what's possible with me from here on out. I think SmackDown is going to be a good thing for me, a great thing."

RS: Now that you’re back on SmackDown, I take it a match against Roman Reigns is at the top of the list of things you want to do there?

HARDY: "Oh yeah, for sure. When people ask me about dream matches, I've been saying that like a maniac. Oh yeah. I can see the beauty within the match, when I envision it in my head – how powerful it could be. Because his stuff is just so powerful and strong. So, yeah, that's definitely one."

