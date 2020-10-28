World Wrestling Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Halloween Havoc Set Revealed

1 hour ago

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports has your exclusive first-look at the set for tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc show on USA Network.

Ever since WWE began reviving WCW event names from the past – like Starrcade, WarGames and the Great American Bash – fans have been calling for the company to do the same with Halloween Havoc.

The annual Halloween-themed WCW pay-per-view ran from 1989-2000 and featured famous matches such as Ric Flair & Sting vs. The Great Muta & Terry Funk in '89, Vader vs. Cactus Jack in '93, Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio in '97 and DDP vs. Goldberg in '98.

Yes, that last one only aired in full on Nitro. But it's still memorable!

The event also featured infamous gimmick matches like the Chamber of Horrors match and Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal.

One thing everyone always remembers about Halloween Havoc, though, is the elaborate stage setups.

The first of these made its debut in 1991 and included a spooky house for entrances, as well funny headstones across the stage. This became a staple of the event and the sets continued to evolve over the years.

The addition of a giant gargoyle holding a pumpkin in later years, as seen below in Goldberg's best entrance of all-time, became a beloved part of the design as well.

Tonight, for the first time in twenty-years, Halloween Havoc returns under the NXT banner.

Without some kind of themed set, the show wouldn't have felt like an authentic follow-up to the iconic events of the past.

Thankfully, as seen in the video below, Triple H gave us the shot of nostalgia we all needed tonight to get in the Halloween spirit.

NXT Halloween Havoc airs tonight on USA Network at 8pm ET with special host Shotzi Blackheart.

Matches advertised for the show include: 

- Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Championship - Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules

- Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas 

- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match

- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez 

- Damien Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship - Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal rules

