Cody Rhodes out to prove he’s 'best wrestler in the world'

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

The Undisputed Universal Title is the top prize in all of WWE — and Cody Rhodes wants to have it in his possession to prove he’s the best.

On the latest "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast, Rhodes opened-up about his decision to shock the wrestling world this month by making a surprise return at WrestleMania after six years away.

The shock, of course, being that Cody just months before had held an executive position at All Elite Wrestling after playing a huge part these last few years in launching the rival promotion from the ground up.

So, what caused his change of heart? To put it quite simply, "The American Nightmare" once again wanted to bet on himself.

"I’m the best wrestler in the world, Ryan," Cody stated on the podcast with confidence. "I can tell you that without it sounding braggadocious. And it’s simply because this is all I do. I train to do it. I live and breathe it. I have a school here with four rings. I treat this like an athlete in the NFL would treat a game and their team.

"But with that in mind, I needed to go and be that. And I wanted to be both, and it was just too difficult, and that’s where I did not have the maturity to balance it."

With his past management position behind him, however, Rhodes was able to triumphantly return home and defeat Seth Rollins in a highly regarded match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Then, the next night on Raw, "The American Nightmare" made it clear his focus is on winning the top prize in all of WWE to fulfill a childhood promise and honor his family legacy.

So, as Cody looks to the future, it shouldn’t be a surprise he’s eyeing gold.

"Now, I’m not in charge of nothing other than me and being a pro wrestler," he said with relief. "I’m the best wrestler in the world, and I’ve felt like it for years, but now we’re in a situation where I do have to be careful of how I say it because I’m not carrying the belt."

"Brock and Roman, they combined these championships, and you have your undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That’s the big one. That needs no weight. That’s the truth. The truth needs no weight.

"That's the big one. I don’t have it. So that may be the main difference between me and the other best wrestler in the world is that one of them is wearing the title and one isn’t."

Could that change in the near-future? We’ll have to wait and see.

For more with Cody Rhodes, listen to this week’s "Out of Character" on podcast platforms or watch the video below.

