Jorge Posada Relishing Team Italy Experience at WBC: 'They're Not Afraid'

There are many familiar faces and names to MLB fans on the Italy roster, including a couple on the coaching staff.

Francisco Cervelli is the manager, and his former Yankees teammate, Jorge Posada, is the Azzurri's assistant hitting coach. Posada spoke with the MLB on FOX crew ahead of Italy's World Baseball Classic game against Venezuela, which includes former teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, along with former Red Sox rival David Ortiz.

Posada's parents are Cuban and Dominican, so he was asked how this gig with the Italian team came about. He and Cervelli were teammates from 2008-2011, which began their relationship that brought him to the WBC.

"Cervey called me about eight months ago and he said, ‘I’m doing the managing for Team Italy, and I want you to be part of my group,’" Posada said. "And I said, ‘Hell yeah, I'm in.’"

Jorge Posada joins Papi, A-Rod, & Jeter pregame before Italy takes on Venezuela in WBC Semifinal

Italy scored 32 runs in its four pool-play games before scoring eight against Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals.

"It's just they grind at-bats," Posada said. "They do the right things to put themselves in good counts. They're not afraid. They're not afraid. They go to get you. And we've been pitching very well. So, hopefully that keeps going."

"The way they put at-bats (together), the way they pitch, execute, move the lineup around — it was really impressive to see," Posada added. "And that's all you want. You want people to step up."

Working with Cervelli, though, has been the highlight for Posada, who also played and won championships with Jeter and A-Rod. They all spoke highly of Cervelli, who played in MLB from 2008-2020.

"Yeah, he's been unbelievable," Posada said. "He's prepared. He's looking forward to every day. The way he talks, he's just a grown man. I mean, and it's good to see that what we saw — the energy and stuff he has — developed into a great human man."