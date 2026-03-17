World Baseball Classic
After Winning World Baseball Classic, Salvador Perez Feels 'Like I Can Retire'
World Baseball Classic

After Winning World Baseball Classic, Salvador Perez Feels 'Like I Can Retire'

Updated Mar. 18, 2026 12:11 a.m. ET

After leading Venezuela to a victory in the World Baseball Classic Final, Salvador Perez feels there's not much more he needs to complete. 

"Now I feel like I can retire," Perez joked to the FOX Sports WBC panel following Venezuela's 3-2 victory over Team USA.

Perez had a significant impact on Venezuela's win on Tuesday. He scored the first run after hitting a single into right field, coming around when his Kansas City Royals' teammate Maikel Garcia hit a sacrifice fly. He helped prepare Venezuela starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, spending time with him Monday night, telling him, "Just make your pitch, we gone be fine."

Then on Tuesday, Rodriguez pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, and didn't shake off one pitch call Perez made. 

That's the level of trust Perez's teammates have in him. He left an indelible mark with his leadership throughout the entire World Baseball Classic tournament. 

"Salvador Perez behind the plate, he is absolutely solid," FOX Sports' David Ortiz said. "That's why he has been in this game for so long. And he need to lead this ball club, and giving guidance to the pitching staff. That's why this guy was hitting the spot. And I tell you guys, he's one of the best at framing pitches behind the plate."

"You remind me of two people," FOX Sports' Alex Rodriguez said. "Magic Johnson and Big Papi. Two champions people love and respect."

Perez became emotional when he heard that comment. All he strives to do is be a role model for Venezuelan kids and baseball players that come after him. 

"I hope the young guys look at it, and try to be the same," Perez said. 

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA vs. Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

USA vs. Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes