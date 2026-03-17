After Winning World Baseball Classic, Salvador Perez Feels 'Like I Can Retire'

After leading Venezuela to a victory in the World Baseball Classic Final, Salvador Perez feels there's not much more he needs to complete.

"Now I feel like I can retire," Perez joked to the FOX Sports WBC panel following Venezuela's 3-2 victory over Team USA.

Perez had a significant impact on Venezuela's win on Tuesday. He scored the first run after hitting a single into right field, coming around when his Kansas City Royals' teammate Maikel Garcia hit a sacrifice fly. He helped prepare Venezuela starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, spending time with him Monday night, telling him, "Just make your pitch, we gone be fine."

Then on Tuesday, Rodriguez pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, and didn't shake off one pitch call Perez made.

That's the level of trust Perez's teammates have in him. He left an indelible mark with his leadership throughout the entire World Baseball Classic tournament.

"Salvador Perez behind the plate, he is absolutely solid," FOX Sports' David Ortiz said. "That's why he has been in this game for so long. And he need to lead this ball club, and giving guidance to the pitching staff. That's why this guy was hitting the spot. And I tell you guys, he's one of the best at framing pitches behind the plate."

"You remind me of two people," FOX Sports' Alex Rodriguez said. "Magic Johnson and Big Papi. Two champions people love and respect."

Perez became emotional when he heard that comment. All he strives to do is be a role model for Venezuelan kids and baseball players that come after him.

"I hope the young guys look at it, and try to be the same," Perez said.