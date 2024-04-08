Women's College Basketball
Women's AP Top 25: Unbeaten South Carolina No. 1 in final poll
Women's College Basketball

Women's AP Top 25: Unbeaten South Carolina No. 1 in final poll

Updated Apr. 8, 2024 12:54 p.m. ET

South Carolina can add another first to its perfect season: The national champion Gamecocks finished atop the first Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll to be released after the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks, who won their second title in three years Sunday with an 87-75 victory over Iowa, received all 35 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. South Carolina was No. 1 for every week this season except for the preseason poll, when the team was sixth, and at 38-0 became just the 10th team to finish a season undefeated.

It is the first time in the 47-year history of the women's Top 25 that the AP has released its final poll after the NCAA Tournament. Until this year, the final poll had been released after Selection Sunday, on the eve of the tournament.

Iowa was a unanimous choice at No. 2, the Hawkeyes' best finish since they were also second in the final poll of 1988. Final Four participants UConn and North Carolina State were third and fourth, respectively. The Huskies have been in the top 10 in the final poll every year since 1994. They've been within the top six every season since 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina State went from unranked in the preseason to a high of three this year. The Huskies and Wolfpack made the biggest jumps in the final poll, each moving up seven places.

USC was fifth, earning its first ranking in the final poll since 2014 and its highest slot at the end of the season since the Trojans were third in 1986.

LSU, Texas and Oregon State — all reached the Elite Eight — and Stanford and UCLA rounded out the top 10.

IN AND OUT

Duke, West Virginia and Iowa State all made the Top 25 after strong showings in the NCAA tourney.

The Blue Devils knocked off No. 2 seed Ohio State in the second round and almost beat UConn in the Sweet 16. The Mountaineers lost to Iowa in the second round, pushing Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes to the limit at home. The Cyclones were beaten in overtime by Stanford in the second round.

UNLV, Fairfield and Louisville all fell out of the rankings after losses in the first round.

CONFERENCE SUPREMACY

The Pac-12 in its final season in its current form sent seven teams to the tournament and five of them reached the Sweet 16. Six teams are in the season-ending Top 25, with 15th-ranked Colorado and 22nd-ranked Utah joining USC, Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA.

The Big 12 also had six teams in the rankings. The ACC was next with five teams while the Big Ten had three. The SEC and Big East each had two while the West Coast Conference had Gonzaga.

Here's the full top 25: 

1. South Carolina
2. Iowa
3. UConn
4. North Carolina State
5. USC  
6. LSU
7. Texas
8. Oregon State
9. Stanford
10. UCLA
11. Notre Dame
12. Indiana
13. Baylor
14. Gonzaga
15. Colorado
16. Ohio State
17. Duke
18. Virginia Tech 
19. Kansas State
20. Syracuse
21. Oklahoma
22. Utah 
23. Creighton
24. West Virginia
25. Iowa State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Iowa-South Carolina will be most-bet Women's game ever: 'Early action on Caitlin Clark'

Iowa-South Carolina will be most-bet Women's game ever: 'Early action on Caitlin Clark'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes