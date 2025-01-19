Women's College Basketball
UConn's Paige Bueckers reaches 2,000 career points in record-breaking 102 games
UConn's Paige Bueckers reaches 2,000 career points in record-breaking 102 games

Published Jan. 19, 2025 1:30 p.m. ET
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers has reached 2,000 career points in historic fashion.

The senior guard surpassed the milestone against Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed house at Gampel Pavilion in just her 102nd career game, becoming the fastest Husky to reach that mark in program history.

That's especially remarkable considering the fact that the 6-foot star from Hopkins, Minnesota has only played two entire seasons at UConn. Between missing time with a tibial plateau fracture, a torn ACL and a knee sprain, Bueckers has still willed the Huskies to three Final Four appearances and has her mind set on a fourth this April. 

The previous record was held by UConn all-time leading scorer Maya Moore (108 games). The achievement was extra special for Bueckers, who grew up idolizing the WNBA star and watching her Minnesota Lynx games. 

"It’s kind of crazy to hear," Bueckers told the media Friday when asked about the milestone. "But then, like, I’m talking to coach on Friday and Maya [has] got 3,000 (3,036 — most in UConn women's history) points. So you look everywhere around you here and humble yourself. 

"So obviously, I’m grateful, extremely blessed, and it’s kind of surreal to think about all of the people that have passed through here and my journey and how I’ve come to be where I am. And I guess that’s a pretty cool feat." 

A season after scoring 854 points — the highest-scoring campaign by a UConn junior in program history — and receiving First Team All-American, Final Four All-Tournament, Big East Player of the Year and Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, Bueckers has further added to her legacy.

While the goal of breaking the UConn women’s national championship drought is why Bueckers is back, Sunday in Storrs was a day to soak in the greatness that she has accomplished in a relatively short period of time while fighting through anything and everything — and maintaining her status as one of the biggest names in all of sports.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

