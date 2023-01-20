Women's College Basketball UConn's Azzi Fudd reinjures knee vs. Georgetown, no timeline for return 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after she reinjured her right knee Sunday in the Huskies' 65-50 win over Georgetown.

Fudd, 20, missed eight games earlier this season with the same knee injury, which was supposed to sideline her for three to six weeks. No timetable for her return was given this time around.

In just her second game back, Fudd "tweaked" her knee during her 12 minutes of play against the Hoyas. She didn't travel with the team to Seton Hall on Tuesday in order to get more testing done on her knee, per Yahoo Sports.

Prior to Sunday, Fudd was averaging 17.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Huskies.

This is just the latest injury to befall No. 5 UConn this season. The Huskies already lost two top players for the season — junior guard Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and freshman forward Ice Brady (dislocated kneecap) — while senior forward Dorka Juhasz (broken thumb), sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme (concussion) and freshman forward Ayanna Patterson (concussion) have also missed various amounts of time.

"There's so much going on, and we really don't have any control over any of it," coach Geno Auriemma said Tuesday. "We do everything we can to try to put ourselves in the best situation and let the game take us where it takes us. Injuries are a part of the game, and some years, it's worse than others."



