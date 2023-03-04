Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

UConn star Azzi Fudd returns as Huskies win Big East tourney opener

Updated Mar. 4, 2023 2:46 p.m. EST

Star UConn sophomore Azzi Fudd made her return from a knee injury Saturday, providing a much-needed boost for the battered Huskies as they began the Big East tournament against Georgetown.

Fudd has missed 22 games this season, including the previous 14 entering Saturday, due to right knee injuries. Her absence came on top of UConn losing stars Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady to season-ending injuries, limiting Huskies coach Geno Auriemma's roster to just 10 players, including Fudd. 

The return of Fudd and forward Dorka Juhász from injuries Saturday means Auriemma has all 10 players active for just the second time this season and the first time since November, according to CT Insider.

Fudd played 17 minutes in Saturday's 69-39 victory over Georgetown, scoring 10 points and handing out four assists.

The Huskies experienced what by Auriemma's standards is a down year thanks largely to their injury struggles. Even Auriemma missed games in December and January due to health issues. Still, UConn went 26-5 in the regular season and entered the Big East tournament as the No. 1 seed.

UConn was ranked ninth overall by the latest AP poll and will likely enter the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament without a top-5 overall seed, the first time that has happened to the Huskies since at least 2007.

