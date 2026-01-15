Women's College Basketball
Top-Ranked UConn Gets 34th Consecutive Win In 99-50 Blowout vs. Villanova
Published Jan. 15, 2026 9:59 p.m. ET

Sarah Strong had 24 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and top-ranked UConn extended its winning streak to 34 games with a 99-50 blowout of Villanova on Thursday night.

Azzi Fudd had 14 points, KK Arnold tied her season high with 13 points to go with seven assists and four steals, and Blanca Quinonez added 13 points as UConn (18-0, 9-0 Big East) won its 47th consecutive regular-season league game.

Freshman Kennedy Henry had 12 points and three of the eight 3-pointers by Villanova (14-4, 7-2). Brynn McCurry scored 11 points for the Wildcats, who shot a season-low 27.7% from the field.

Jasmine Bascoe, Villanova's top scorer, was held to eight points, all in the first half.

Strong, Fudd and Quinonez combined to make eight shots in a row to give the Huskies a 38-13 lead with 6:01 left in the first half. Ryanne Allen and Henry hit 3-pointers as Villanova scored the next 10 points, but UConn still led 45-27 at halftime.

The 2014-15 and 2015-16 UConn teams, which won the program's 10th and 11th national titles, were inducted into the Huskies of Honor before the game. The 2014-15 squad went 38-1, with the only loss coming in overtime at Stanford in the second game of the season. The 2015-16 Huskies finished 38-0 as the senior class — led by Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck — won four titles in four seasons.

UConn continued to play without Jana El Alfy, Morgan Cheli and Ice Brady. Coach Geno Auriemma said there is no timeline for the return of Cheli and Brady, while El Alfy is close to returning.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

