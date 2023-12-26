Women's College Basketball
Top matchups in Pac-12 highlight week ahead in women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

Top matchups in Pac-12 highlight week ahead in women's basketball

Published Dec. 26, 2023 11:41 a.m. ET

After a relatively quiet December between exams and the holidays, it's time for women's basketball to start heating up with the beginning of conference play.

The Pac-12 has been dominant in non-conference play and boasts five of the top 12 teams in the country led by No. 2 UCLA and sixth-ranked USC. The two Los Angeles schools are both in the top 10 this season for the first time since 1981. They'll meet on Saturday.

The Bruins won both matchups last season by a combined four points and the Trojans didn't have star freshman JuJu Watkins. She's averaging 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists so far this season.

UCLA has had a potent inside-outside game with transfer Lauren Betts dominating the interior. She's averaging 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 77.1% from the field. Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne have been providing the offense from the outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles rivalry isn't the only big matchup in the Pac-12 on Saturday. Eighth-ranked Colorado will host No. 12 Utah in another that same day.

Colorado had one of the biggest wins in the non-conference, knocking off defending champion LSU in the season opener. The Buffaloes lone loss this season came against North Carolina State.

Utah has two losses so far with those coming against 10th-ranked Baylor and No. 1 South Carolina.

Here are other things to look forward to during the last week of 2023.

HARD LUCK HUSKIES

UConn had three defeats in the non-conference season to UCLA, N.C. State and Texas and has also lost three players to season-ending injuries since the summer with Azzi Fudd, Jana El Alfy and Ayanna Patterson all out. Caroline Ducharme has been out with neck issues.

BIG 12 RISING

The Pac-12 is one of three conferences that has no teams with a losing record. The SEC and the Big 12 are the other two. The Big 12 gained a fifth team in the Top 25 this week as West Virginia entered the poll at No. 25 on Monday. The Big 12 now has No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Kansas State, No. 23 TCU and West Virginia ranked, marking the first time since the 2021-22 season that's happened.

There's a massive opening game between Baylor and Texas on Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
UCLA Bruins
USC Trojans
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1, Ohio State falls

Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina remains unanimous No. 1, Ohio State falls

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes