Women's College Basketball
TCU women's basketball cancels two games due to shortage of available players
Women's College Basketball

TCU women's basketball cancels two games due to shortage of available players

Published Jan. 17, 2024 2:28 p.m. ET

Two TCU games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

The conference did not disclose the reason for TCU's player shortage. Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Kansas State and Iowa State each will be credited with a win in the league standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCU did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

The Horned Frogs' next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
Big 12
TCU Horned Frogs
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stanford's Tara VanDerveer on cusp of passing Coach K for most wins in college basketball history

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer on cusp of passing Coach K for most wins in college basketball history

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes