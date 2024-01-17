TCU women's basketball cancels two games due to shortage of available players
Two TCU games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.
The conference did not disclose the reason for TCU's player shortage. Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.
As a result, Kansas State and Iowa State each will be credited with a win in the league standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.
TCU did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.
The Horned Frogs' next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
