Women's College Basketball
No. 9 Louisville Gets Past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66 for 10th Straight Victory
Women's College Basketball

No. 9 Louisville Gets Past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66 for 10th Straight Victory

Updated Jan. 15, 2026 11:29 p.m. ET

Reyna Scott scored 20 points off the bench and No. 9 Louisville pulled away from No. 23 Notre Dame for its 10th straight victory, 79-66 on Thursday night.

Tajianna Roberts added 19 points for Louisville (17-3 overall, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which last lost on Dec. 4 when the Cardinals fell 79-77 to then-No. 3 South Carolina. Elif Istanbulluoglu had 11 points and Mackenly Randolph scored 10.

Led by Scott, Louisville’s reserves outscored Notre Dame 31-2. The Cardinals rank second nationally in bench production by averaging 36.3 bench points entering the game.

Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and had five rebounds and eight assists to lead Notre Dame (12-5, 2-3). Iyana Moore scored 16 points, Malaya Cowles had 12 and Cassandre Prosper scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame trailed by 10 in the third quarter, but cut Louisville’s lead to three late in the period. The Cardinals held the Fighting Irish to 1-of-6 shooting in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and built their lead back into double digits.

Louisville outscored Notre Dame 20-10 after the Fighting Irish closed to 59-56 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Notre Dame shot only 3 of 13 in the final quarter, while Louisville was 6 of 13.

Up next

Louisville: The Cardinals hit the road again to play at North Carolina State on Sunday. 

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish play their third consecutive ranked opponent when they face No. 1 UConn on Monday (5 p.m. ET, watch on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Rejuvenated Kansas Upsets Undefeated Iowa State

Last Night in College Basketball: Rejuvenated Kansas Upsets Undefeated Iowa State

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes