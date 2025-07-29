Women's College Basketball Ohio State-TCU, Michigan-Vanderbilt Featured In 2026 Coretta Scott King Classic Updated Jul. 29, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of the Big Ten's top women's college basketball teams will go up against top programs from the Big 12 and SEC in the second edition of the Coretta Scott King Classic. TCU and Ohio State will tip off the doubleheader (Noon ET), while Michigan and Vanderbilt will serve as the back half of the doubleheader (2:30 p.m. ET), which will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 19, 2026).

The doubleheader, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will help celebrate the legacy and values of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s late wife, by emphasizing leadership, equality, education, and empowerment through sport. The Coretta Scott King Classic will also include community activations, youth engagement programming, and more initiatives that are meant to reflect "the enduring legacy of Mrs. King," according to a release.

"The Coretta Scott King Classic is a testament to the enduring power of my mother’s legacy," stated Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Coretta Scott and CEO of the King Center. "She believed deeply in the transformative nature of education and public engagement, and this event continues to bring that vision to life for a new generation of athletes, fans, and leaders."

The first edition of the Coretta Scott King Classic took place in 2025, with UCLA playing Baylor and Texas taking on Maryland in the two games at the Prudential Center. For the second straight year, the Coretta Scott King Classic will air on FOX.

"We are thrilled to showcase the Coretta Scott King Classic for the second year on the FOX broadcast network," FOX Sports Executive Vice President Jordan Bazant said. "This exceptional event brings student-athletes and communities together to honor the tremendous legacy of Coretta Scott King and is a prime example of FOX Sports’ commitment to amplifying women’s sports."

Breakdown of the teams

Both TCU and Ohio State are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances last season. TCU was able to make it to the Elite Eight with the help of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince. While both players graduated at the end of the year, the Horned Frogs were able to replace them with guard Olivia Miles, who transferred to TCU after being named a second-team All-American for the second time at Notre Dame last season. Ohio State returns Jaloni Cambridge, who won co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Olivia Miles transferred to TCU after being a key standout for Notre Dame over the last few years. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Our program is committed to fostering leadership, resilience and excellence in our student-athletes, values that resonate deeply with the vision of Coretta Scott King," Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said of his team's participation in the Coretta Scott King Classic. "Participating in this prestigious event provides our team with an opportunity to compete at a high level while embracing the responsibility to uplift and inspire through the platform of sport. We look forward to representing Buckeye Nation with pride and contributing to the celebration of Mrs. King’s legacy."

"We are honored to be included in this event," TCU head coach Mark Campbell added. "Coretta Scott King and her family have left a profound impact on the world in their commitment to civil rights and social justice. Playing these games is a special way to celebrate their legacy. Competing on the national stage on FOX Sports against an elite Ohio State program is an amazing opportunity. This will be a great test for our team as we prepare for March."

As for Michigan-Vanderbilt, the Wolverines are led by the other co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Olivia Olson, along with All-Big Ten guard Syla Swords. Vanderbilt also has its conference's reigning Freshman of the Year. Guard Mikayla Blakes was second in the SEC in scoring last year, averaging 23.3 points per game. Michigan and Vanderbilt were tournament teams last season as well.

"We are excited to participate and represent the University of Michigan in the 2026 Coretta Scott King Classic," Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "We always talk about being strong, powerful women who use our voices and our platforms to fight for change. This is a great opportunity to honor a woman who dedicated her life to empowering other women. We have a group that loves to compete on the biggest stages against the best teams, and we look forward to playing Vanderbilt on Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

Syla Swords was also a standout for Michigan last season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"It is an honor to be invited to participate in the Coretta Scott King Classic against Michigan this season," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph added. "The opportunity to honor Mrs. King’s legacy was one we could not pass up, since our student-athletes are living beneficiaries of her advocacy. We feel fortunate to align our program with the work of the entire King family, to celebrate Mrs. King’s conviction to create equality and empowerment for all of us, and to continue the fight for gender equity in sports."

Playfly Sports and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) will also serve as partners for the second edition of the Coretta Scott King Classic.

"We are honored to once again shine a spotlight on exceptional women's basketball programs while promoting values that transcend sport," Co-Head of Playfly Sports Consulting Michael Neuman said. "Building on the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s event, we’re expanding the scope and impact of this year’s event to raise the bar even higher in honor of Coretta Scott King."

"The Coretta Scott King Classic serves as more than just a basketball competition but rather a celebration of incredible student-athletes plus the values Mrs. King stood for: leadership, equality, and community," HBSE Vice President of Sports Properties and Special Events Dylan Wanagiel added. "HBSE is honored to collaborate with Playfly Sports and FOX Sports once again to host this incredible event at Prudential Center on Martin Luther King Day, bringing together some of the best women's basketball programs in the country. We look to expand on the success of last year’s inaugural event and celebrate these outstanding female athletes, who motivate the next generation both on and off the court."

