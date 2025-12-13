Women's College Basketball
No. 9 Oklahoma Defeats No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th Consecutive Win
Women's College Basketball

No. 9 Oklahoma Defeats No. 23 Oklahoma State 92-70 for 10th Consecutive Win

Published Dec. 13, 2025 11:19 p.m. ET

Raegan Beers scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Oklahoma won its 10th consecutive game by routing No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, 92-70.

Sahara Williams scored 18 points and Aaliyah Chavez and Zya Vann added 15 each for the Sooners (11-1), who won their seventh straight in the series. The in-state rivals played annually before Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC ahead of last season.

Oklahoma shot 51.3% from the field and scored at least 90 points for the eighth straight game. All five Sooners starters scored in double figures.

Micah Gray scored 22 points and Jadyn Wooten added 15 for the Cowgirls (10-2), who had won five straight. Oklahoma State shot just 37.8% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Vann's 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Sooners a 21-20 lead.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt disagreed with a foul call against the Cowgirls on a breakaway layup attempt by Oklahoma, then hounded the official until she was called for a technical foul. Chavez, the Sooners' leading scorer for the season, made both free throws — her first two points of the game — to give Oklahoma a 38-28 lead with just under three minutes left in the first half.

The Sooners led 42-37 at halftime, despite Chavez producing only four points before the break.

Oklahoma opened the game up with a 30-point third quarter to take a 72-56 lead into the fourth. Williams scored eight points and Chavez scored seven in the quarter. The Sooners made 13 of 21 field goals in the period and had 10 assists on 13 made field goals.

Next, Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Monday, and Oklahoma hosts North Carolina Central on Dec. 22.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Iowa State, Iowa Played a Wild Back-And-Forth

Last Night in College Basketball: Iowa State, Iowa Played a Wild Back-And-Forth

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes