Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 2 of the Sweet 16 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will the underdogs keep barking in Sunday's slate of Sweet 16 matchups in the NCAA Women's Tournament?

No. 1 NC State and No. 2 Texas A&M both fell on Saturday ⁠— to No. 4 Indiana and No. 3 Arizona, respectively ⁠— with Elite Eight berths on the line.

A pair of 1-seeds and a duo of 2-seeds will be on notice Sunday, as Saturday proved yet again that nothing's guaranteed when it comes to March Madness.

Here are the top moments and plays from the Day 2 of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women's Tournament, with the most recent action listed first.

No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Result: TBD

Zia Cooke has been a dead-eye shooter for the Gamecocks all season, and that continued in the first half of their Sweet 16 matchup with the Yellow Jackets.

No. 5 Missouri State Lady Bears vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal

Tipoff: 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 2 Louisville Cardinals

Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

Tipoff: 9 p.m. ET

Get more from Women's College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.