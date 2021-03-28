NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 2 of the Sweet 16
Will the underdogs keep barking in Sunday's slate of Sweet 16 matchups in the NCAA Women's Tournament?
No. 1 NC State and No. 2 Texas A&M both fell on Saturday — to No. 4 Indiana and No. 3 Arizona, respectively — with Elite Eight berths on the line.
A pair of 1-seeds and a duo of 2-seeds will be on notice Sunday, as Saturday proved yet again that nothing's guaranteed when it comes to March Madness.
Here are the top moments and plays from the Day 2 of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women's Tournament, with the most recent action listed first.
No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
Result: TBD
Zia Cooke has been a dead-eye shooter for the Gamecocks all season, and that continued in the first half of their Sweet 16 matchup with the Yellow Jackets.
No. 5 Missouri State Lady Bears vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal
Tipoff: 3 p.m. ET
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 2 Louisville Cardinals
Tipoff: 7 p.m. ET
No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins
Tipoff: 9 p.m. ET