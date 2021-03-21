Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Round of 64 begins

2 hours ago

For basketball fans, Sunday's schedule was pure hoops heaven.

With the men's NCAA Tournament already in action, the women got into the mix as well, tipping off their first-round action with 16 games.

Even better: All four No. 1 seeds were on the schedule, capped off with overall top seed Stanford taking on Utah Valley in the final game of the day.

For a quick look at what to watch for in the women's tournament, check out Monica McNutt's preview.

Now, let's take a look at the top moments from Sunday's action.

No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa
Result: Iowa wins 87-72

And away they went! The Chippewas and Hawkeyes tipped off the tournament.

McKenna Warnock looked strong on the drive.

Caitlin Clark displayed shades of Magic Johnson right here.

Clark and Monika Czinano scored 23 points each to lead the Hawkeyes to victory.

No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
Result: Virginia Tech wins 70-63

The Hokies looked like they've been practicing. Check out the ball movement.

Marquette made a game of it late ...

But the Hokies held on to advance, thanks to 23 points from Elizabeth Kitley.

No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Result: Oklahoma State wins 84-61

Natasha Mack had her own version of the Dream Shake, helping the Cowboys start off strong.

The court vision from Wake Forest was stunning.

But the Cowboys cruised to victory.

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Idaho State
Result: Kentucky wins 71-63

The Bengals found the gaps in the defense, hanging tight early.

And they continued to keep the Wildcats on their heels.

But Kentucky tightened up its defense in the second half on the way to the victory.

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Middle Tennessee
Result: Tennessee wins 87-62

The Volunteers had little trouble in their first-round matchup, getting 24 points from Rennia Davis and 22 from Rae Burrell in an easy victory.

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast
Result: Michigan wins 87-66

The Wolverines showed off some fine shooting range.

But some sloppiness with the ball kept things close.

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 N.C. A&T
Result: TBD

The underdog Aggies showed some serious shooting touch.

But the Wolfpac fought back with a 13-0 run to end the first half.

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Jackson State
Result: TBD

Talk about range. The Bears were making them from NBA range.

No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
Results: TBD

Check back for more updates throughout the day!

