Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments, highlights from Final Four
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments, highlights from Final Four

Published Apr. 4, 2025 6:46 p.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Friday with Final Four action in Tampa, Florida.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch]

First, South Carolina will try to keep its title defense alive against fellow No. 1 seed Texas. Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is seeking her fourth NCAA title appearance and victory. 

Later, No. 2 seed UConn will attempt to march past the point where it fell short last year, as Paige Bueckers seeks her second national championship appearance. The Huskies will have to get past a hungry and feisty top-seeded UCLA, which is seeking its first Final Four victory and title game appearance in women's program history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the highlights!

No. 1 seed Texas vs. No. 1 seed South Carolina

No. 2 seed UConn vs. No. 1 seed UCLA

Check back for updates!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!]

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Who are the 10 best players in UConn women's basketball history?

Who are the 10 best players in UConn women's basketball history?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes