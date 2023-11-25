Mackenzie Holmes reaches 2,000 career points; No. 21 Indiana women top Princeton
Sara Scalia scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 21 Indiana beat Princeton 72-63 on Saturday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Holmes became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. She's trailing Tyra Buss' mark of 2,364 points from 2014-18.
Yarden Garzon, who scored a career-high 23 points in a 71-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday, scored eight points for Indiana (5-1). Scalia, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for her two 20-plus point performances last week, was 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 9 behind the arc.
The Hoosiers scored 25 points in the second quarter to take a 41-24 lead at the break. Scalia scored nine points in a 16-2 second-quarter run and finished the half with 18. Holmes added 15.
Princeton twice got within six points in the fourth quarter but Chloe Moore-McNeil helped Indiana stay in front by scoring six of her nine points.
Kaitlyn Chen scored 16 points for Princeton (4-2), which was coming off a 77-63 win over Oklahoma on Thursday. Ellie Mitchell and Madison St. Rose each had 11 points. Mitchell also had 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
The Hoosiers travel to Portland, Maine to take on the Black Bears on Thursday in a homecoming game for Holmes.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
