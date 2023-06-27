Women's College Basketball
LSU's Angel Reese loves Dylan Crews' 'ring me' celebration during CWS
Updated Jun. 27, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET

Dylan Crews and the LSU Tigers captured their first College World Series title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night — and in the process, the star outfielder embraced what is quickly becoming an LSU tradition.

After hitting a triple in the top of the eighth inning with the blowout well underway, Crews busted out the "ring me" celebration, pointing to his ring finger.

And LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese noticed, taking to Twitter to show her appreciation and love for Crews' celebration.

Reese helped lead the Tigers to the program's first women's basketball title this past April, defeating Iowa in the championship game. Late in that contest, Reese famously pointed to her ring finger and made the "ring me" gesture while walking toward Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark.

Before that, it was then-Tigers star quarterback Joe Burrow who pointed to his ring finger after throwing a touchdown in the fourth quarter of LSU's 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Clemson.

"I got caught up in the moment," Crews said in an on-field interview after the win. "I saw Joe Burrow do it. I saw [Angel] Reese do it from women’s basketball. I just had to do it to get the crowd going to get the team going"

Crews, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, put together an impressive season for the Tigers. The center fielder posted a .426/.567/.713 batting line while totaling 18 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. He finished the closeout Game 3 victory over Florida going 4-for-6 with an RBI.

LSU has now captured seven Men's College World Series championships and became the first Division I school to win a baseball and basketball national championship in the same year.

LSU Lady Tigers
