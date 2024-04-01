Iowa vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks – Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Elite Eight

Women's College Basketball
Apr. 1, 2024

The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) are 2.5-point favorites to earn a spot in the Final Four when they enter an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight contest against the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) to determine the winner of the Region 4 bracket on Monday at MVP Arena, starting at 7:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 168.5.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

Iowa vs. LSU Odds

Hawkeyes vs Tigers Betting Information
FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline
Hawkeyes-2.5-108-116168.5-110-110-127+106

Iowa vs. LSU Prediction

  • Computer Pick ATS: Iowa (-2.5) 
  • Computer Pick OU: Under (168.5) 
  • Computer Prediction: Iowa 80, LSU 76

Iowa Betting Insights

  • Against the spread, the Hawkeyes are 19-15-0 this season.
  • Iowa has an ATS record of 19-15 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • There have been 23 Hawkeyes games (out of 34) that went over the total this year.
  • Iowa has won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games it has played as the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have entered 27 games this season favored by -127 or more and are 23-4 in those contests.

LSU Betting Insights

  • The Tigers are 21-12-1 against the spread this season.
  • LSU has covered the spread every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • This year, 20 of the Tigers' 34 games have gone over the point total.
  • LSU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as moneyline underdogs this season.
  • The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +106 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Iowa's Top Performers

Iowa Leaders | Last 10 Games
NamePTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Caitlin Clark298.410.22.10.34.4
Kate Martin11.882.10.80.71.4
Sydney Affolter10.26.83.40.80.40.8
Hannah Stuelke13.16.70.80.40.90
Gabbie Marshall8.51.11.91.20.22.4

LSU's Top Performers

LSU Leaders | Last 10 Games
NamePTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Angel Reese17.514.61.71.61.20
Flau'jae Johnson17.35.72.621.41.3
Aneesah Morrow13.69.22.21.81.20.2
Hailey Van Lith12.1331.20.31.5
Mikaylah Williams7.431.40.60.10.6

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

