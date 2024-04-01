Women's College Basketball Iowa vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks – Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Elite Eight Updated Apr. 1, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) are 2.5-point favorites to earn a spot in the Final Four when they enter an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight contest against the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) to determine the winner of the Region 4 bracket on Monday at MVP Arena, starting at 7:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 168.5.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

Game Day: Monday, April 1, 2024

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa vs. LSU Odds

Hawkeyes vs Tigers Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawkeyes -2.5 -108 -116 168.5 -110 -110 -127 +106

Iowa vs. LSU Prediction

Computer Pick ATS: Iowa (-2.5)

Computer Pick OU: Under (168.5)

Computer Prediction: Iowa 80, LSU 76

Iowa Betting Insights

Against the spread, the Hawkeyes are 19-15-0 this season.

Iowa has an ATS record of 19-15 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

There have been 23 Hawkeyes games (out of 34) that went over the total this year.

Iowa has won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games it has played as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Hawkeyes have entered 27 games this season favored by -127 or more and are 23-4 in those contests.

LSU Betting Insights

The Tigers are 21-12-1 against the spread this season.

LSU has covered the spread every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, 20 of the Tigers' 34 games have gone over the point total.

LSU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as moneyline underdogs this season.

The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +106 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Iowa's Top Performers

Iowa Leaders | Last 10 Games Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caitlin Clark 29 8.4 10.2 2.1 0.3 4.4 Kate Martin 11.8 8 2.1 0.8 0.7 1.4 Sydney Affolter 10.2 6.8 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.8 Hannah Stuelke 13.1 6.7 0.8 0.4 0.9 0 Gabbie Marshall 8.5 1.1 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.4

LSU's Top Performers

LSU Leaders | Last 10 Games Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Angel Reese 17.5 14.6 1.7 1.6 1.2 0 Flau'jae Johnson 17.3 5.7 2.6 2 1.4 1.3 Aneesah Morrow 13.6 9.2 2.2 1.8 1.2 0.2 Hailey Van Lith 12.1 3 3 1.2 0.3 1.5 Mikaylah Williams 7.4 3 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.6

