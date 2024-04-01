Women's College Basketball
Iowa vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks – Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Elite Eight
Updated Apr. 1, 2024 4:01 p.m. ET
The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) are 2.5-point favorites to earn a spot in the Final Four when they enter an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight contest against the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) to determine the winner of the Region 4 bracket on Monday at MVP Arena, starting at 7:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 168.5.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Iowa vs. LSU Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Hawkeyes
|-2.5
|-108
|-116
|168.5
|-110
|-110
|-127
|+106
Iowa vs. LSU Prediction
- Computer Pick ATS: Iowa (-2.5)
- Computer Pick OU: Under (168.5)
- Computer Prediction: Iowa 80, LSU 76
Iowa Betting Insights
- Against the spread, the Hawkeyes are 19-15-0 this season.
- Iowa has an ATS record of 19-15 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- There have been 23 Hawkeyes games (out of 34) that went over the total this year.
- Iowa has won 23, or 85.2%, of the 27 games it has played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Hawkeyes have entered 27 games this season favored by -127 or more and are 23-4 in those contests.
LSU Betting Insights
- The Tigers are 21-12-1 against the spread this season.
- LSU has covered the spread every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- This year, 20 of the Tigers' 34 games have gone over the point total.
- LSU was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as moneyline underdogs this season.
- The Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +106 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
Iowa's Top Performers
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Caitlin Clark
|29
|8.4
|10.2
|2.1
|0.3
|4.4
|Kate Martin
|11.8
|8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.7
|1.4
|Sydney Affolter
|10.2
|6.8
|3.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|Hannah Stuelke
|13.1
|6.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.9
|0
|Gabbie Marshall
|8.5
|1.1
|1.9
|1.2
|0.2
|2.4
LSU's Top Performers
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Angel Reese
|17.5
|14.6
|1.7
|1.6
|1.2
|0
|Flau'jae Johnson
|17.3
|5.7
|2.6
|2
|1.4
|1.3
|Aneesah Morrow
|13.6
|9.2
|2.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.2
|Hailey Van Lith
|12.1
|3
|3
|1.2
|0.3
|1.5
|Mikaylah Williams
|7.4
|3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|0.6
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
