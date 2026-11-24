The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 7 UConn Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

Duke is 6-0 and has not allowed more than 60 points in any game, winning by an average of 38 points. UConn is 4-3 with road losses at Michigan and Louisville, a loss to South Carolina on Nov. 24 and wins over Iowa and Ohio State.

Duke beat Columbia 71-47 on Nov. 21 as Emilee Skinner scored 17 points and had seven assists. UConn lost to South Carolina 65-56 on Nov. 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Sarah Strong scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Duke vs. UConn

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Toby Fournier leads Duke with 15.8 points per game and shoots 70.0% from the field.

She scored 20 points at Norfolk State on Nov. 12, 18 against Fordham on Nov. 19 and 16 with 10 rebounds against Marshall on Nov. 15, and she blocks 1.6 shots per game. UConn averages 35.4 rebounds per game. Fournier has made no three-pointers, so her scoring comes on twos and free throws, and Duke relies on her to score inside.

A 57.1% shooter, Delaney Thomas averages 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for Duke.

Thomas had four steals against Fordham on Nov. 19 and six rebounds at Columbia on Nov. 21, and she has scored between six and nine points in each of her last five games. She also blocks 0.7 shots per game. UConn turns the ball over 16.0 times per game, which gives a player who creates steals more chances. Thomas supplies part of the 13.2 steals per game that Duke forces.

Sarah Strong averages 21.4 points per game, 16th in the league.

She scored 39 points against Iowa on Nov. 8, 25 at Ohio State on Nov. 12 and 19 at Louisville on Nov. 15, and she shoots 51.4% from the field. She had 13 points and seven rebounds against Seton Hall on Nov. 20 and averages 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals and has made 20 three-pointers. Duke blocks 7.7 shots per game. UConn runs its offense through Strong, who has a 30.3% usage rate.

A 21-point game against Iowa on Nov. 8 is the high for Blanca Quiñonez, who averages 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds for UConn.

She scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting against Seton Hall on Nov. 20 and has made seven three-pointers this season. She shot 7-of-10 against Iowa on Nov. 8 and averages 2.3 steals per game. Duke outrebounds its opponents by 12.7 per game. Quiñonez gives UConn a second scorer beside Strong, and the Huskies make 9.1 threes per game.

Duke vs. UConn Odds