Women's College Basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina gains ground on top-ranked UCLA in women's poll Published Jan. 20, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

South Carolina has so far cruised through the difficult part of its conference schedule and remained No. 2 in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday, picking up a first-place vote to gain a bit of ground on top-ranked UCLA .

The Gamecocks are in the midst of a five-game stretch against ranked opponents. So far, they've beaten Texas by 17, Alabama by 18 and Oklahoma by 41 on Sunday. They face No. 5 LSU on Thursday and No. 17 Tennessee on Jan. 27.

UCLA received 27 first-place ballots this week, while No. 3 Notre Dame got the other two. USC remained No. 4.

After LSU were UConn , Texas and Maryland — the Longhorns faced the Terrapins later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic — and TCU and Kansas State moved up to ninth and 10th, respectively, after losses by Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Wildcats were awaiting word on star center Ayoka Lee, who was injured in Sunday's win over Arizona State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014. Penn State topped Ohio State for its first win over a ranked team since February 2021. Michigan re-entered the poll at No. 24.

The SEC and Big Ten each have seven teams ranked this week, with the ACC right behind with six. With Utah and Oklahoma State dropping out, the Big 12 is down to four teams and the Big East one.

Baylor entered the poll for the first time since the third week of the season. The Bears have won five straight, including a victory over then-No. 23 Utah last week. Nicki Collen's squad has a difficult week coming up with a matchup against No. 1 UCLA later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic. The Bears then visit No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina, Thursday. The undefeated Tigers will try and knock off the Gamecocks in a matchup of two of the best teams in the SEC.

No. 8 Maryland at No. 12 Ohio State, Thursday. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Terrapins. Maryland also hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. LSU

6. UConn

7. Texas

8. Maryland

9. TCU

10. Kansas State

11. Kentucky

12. Ohio State

13. North Carolina

14. Duke

15. Oklahoma

16. West Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. Georgia Tech

19. Alabama

20. North Carolina State

21. Michigan State

22. Cal

23. Minnesota

24. Michigan

25. Baylor

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share