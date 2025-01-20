Women's College Basketball
AP Top 25: South Carolina gains ground on top-ranked UCLA in women's poll
Women's College Basketball

AP Top 25: South Carolina gains ground on top-ranked UCLA in women's poll

Published Jan. 20, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET

South Carolina has so far cruised through the difficult part of its conference schedule and remained No. 2 in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday, picking up a first-place vote to gain a bit of ground on top-ranked UCLA.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of a five-game stretch against ranked opponents. So far, they've beaten Texas by 17, Alabama by 18 and Oklahoma by 41 on Sunday. They face No. 5 LSU on Thursday and No. 17 Tennessee on Jan. 27.

UCLA received 27 first-place ballots this week, while No. 3 Notre Dame got the other two. USC remained No. 4.

After LSU were UConn, Texas and Maryland — the Longhorns faced the Terrapins later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic — and TCU and Kansas State moved up to ninth and 10th, respectively, after losses by Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Wildcats were awaiting word on star center Ayoka Lee, who was injured in Sunday's win over Arizona State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014. Penn State topped Ohio State for its first win over a ranked team since February 2021. Michigan re-entered the poll at No. 24.

The SEC and Big Ten each have seven teams ranked this week, with the ACC right behind with six. With Utah and Oklahoma State dropping out, the Big 12 is down to four teams and the Big East one.

Baylor entered the poll for the first time since the third week of the season. The Bears have won five straight, including a victory over then-No. 23 Utah last week. Nicki Collen's squad has a difficult week coming up with a matchup against No. 1 UCLA later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic. The Bears then visit No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina, Thursday. The undefeated Tigers will try and knock off the Gamecocks in a matchup of two of the best teams in the SEC.

No. 8 Maryland at No. 12 Ohio State, Thursday. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Terrapins. Maryland also hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA 
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC 
5. LSU
6. UConn 
7. Texas 
8. Maryland 
9. TCU
10. Kansas State 
11. Kentucky
12. Ohio State
13. North Carolina
14. Duke
15. Oklahoma
16. West Virginia 
17. Tennessee 
18. Georgia Tech
19. Alabama
20. North Carolina State
21. Michigan State 
22. Cal
23. Minnesota 
24. Michigan
25. Baylor 

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: UConn's Paige Bueckers reaches 2,000 career points in record-breaking 102 games

UConn's Paige Bueckers reaches 2,000 career points in record-breaking 102 games

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes