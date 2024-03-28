2024 Women's Final Four odds: Who's favored to win each region?
The NCAA Women's Tournament is through the first weekend, and fans and bettors alike are wondering if anyone can take down odds-on favorite South Carolina and lay claim to the national championship.
But did you know there's another betting market available for Final Four weekend in Cleveland?
RELATED: 2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Scores, dates, locations
Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook, you can now wager on which teams will win each region.
If you think a team will make a deep run in the tournament but aren't sure if it will cut down the nets on April 7, the regional winner odds are for you.
Here are the odds as of Thursday for teams to make the Final Four:
ODDS TO WIN ALBANY REGION 1:
South Carolina Gamecocks: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Oregon State Beavers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Indiana Hoosiers: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
ODDS TO WIN ALBANY REGION 2:
Iowa Hawkeyes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
LSU Tigers: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
UCLA Bruins: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Colorado Buffaloes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
ODDS TO WIN PORTLAND REGION 3:
UConn Huskies: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
USC Trojans: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Baylor Bears: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Duke Blue Devils: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
ODDS TO WIN PORTLAND REGION 4:
Stanford Cardinals: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Texas Longhorns: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
North Carolina State Wolfpack: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Gonzaga Bulldogs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Which team are you backing to make a run to the Final Four? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on college basketball and other sports.
