Women's College Basketball
LSU, UConn favored to win women's college hoops title; Caitlin Clark POY favorite
Women's College Basketball

LSU, UConn favored to win women's college hoops title; Caitlin Clark POY favorite

Updated Nov. 21, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET

The women's college basketball season is underway, and the reigning national champion LSU Lady Tigers are the favorites to repeat as champions — along with another perennial powerhouse.

The Tigers, who received a significant boost during the offseason via the transfer portal with the addition of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, opened the season at +230 but suffered a 92-78 loss to No. 20 Colorado. Now, they are at +450 to repeat, tied with UConn for the shortest odds. 

The Huskies appear to be back at full strength with the return of star guard Paige Bueckers, who missed last season with a torn ACL. 

Third on the odds list is South Carolina (+600), and fourth are the Iowa Hawkeyes (+900), who lost to LSU in the national title game last season.

The Hawkeyes feature guard Caitlin Clark, who won just about every major award after last season, including the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the Associated Press Player of the Year, the Wade Trophy and the James E. Sullivan Award for most outstanding collegiate or Olympic athlete.

She became the first player in tournament history with consecutive 40-point games.

Let's look at how the rest of the top teams stack up.

2024 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: *

LSU: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
UConn: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total) 
South Carolina: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Iowa: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Stanford: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Utah: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
UCLA: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Ohio State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Virginia Tech: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Indiana: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*Odds as of 11/21/2023

The race for the John Wooden Women's Player of the Year will be an interesting one because of a rarity among the contenders.

The women's game features two previous winners of the Wooden Award. Clark won it last season and Bueckers won it as a freshman in 2021. So, it's no surprise they are the two betting favorites for the award. 

2024 PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Caitlin Clark, Iowa: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Paige Bueckers, UConn: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Angel Reese, LSU: +650 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina: +1000 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Cameron Brink, Stanford: +2000 (bet $10 to win $s10 total)

* Odds as of 11/21/2023

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest in college basketball – March Madness will be here before we know it!

