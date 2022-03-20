Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Creighton upsets Iowa 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Buckle up! The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is here.

Kicking things off, No. 2 Iowa fell to No. 10 Creighton in a nail-bitter in front of a sell-out crowd in Iowa City.

Next up in the afternoon window, No. 4 Maryland takes on No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast and top-seeded South Carolina faces No. 8 Miami (FL) (3 p.m. ET), followed by No. 2 Texas battling No. 7 Utah (5 p.m. ET)

Here are the top moments from the Round of 32 games held on Sunday.

No. 10 Creighton 64, No. 2 Iowa 62

The Hawkeyes — led by Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark, McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano — came out strong in the first.

Clark got things going with this smooth 3-point jumper, while Czinano started 5-for-5 from the field.

Creighton had the edge at the end of the first, 23-17, and extended its lead to double digits midway through the second. Morgan Maly, Emma Ronsiek and Payton Brotzki all drained 3-point jumpers ahead of the break.

After a hard-fought first half, it was 10-seed Creighton with the edge at halftime over No. 2-seeded Iowa.

Clark reached a double-double — her 17th of the season and the 26th of her career — in the second half, as Iowa clawed its way back to pull within one possession of Creighton.

The Hawkeyes took their first lead since the beginning of the first quarter when Gabbie Marshall nailed a shot from distance to give Iowa a 56-54 edge midway through the fourth.

It came down to the wire at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but in the end, Iowa wasn't able to escape Creighton.

Just like that, the Bluejays are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

STILL TO COME:

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 1 South Carolina (3 p.m. ET)

No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 4 Maryland (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 2 Texas (5 p.m. ET)

No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 2 Baylor (6 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Louisville (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Iowa State (8 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 1 Stanford (9 p.m. ET)

