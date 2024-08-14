Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to be featured in NBA 2K25
Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to be featured in NBA 2K25

Published Aug. 14, 2024 4:44 p.m. ET

WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have reached another level in their continued rivalry — video game beef.

On Wednesday, the former collegiate powerhouses were featured in a teaser as characters in the upcoming NBA 2K25 video game, marking another way to watch the two battle it out on the court. 

Both Clark and Reese have been showing out in their professional debut season, with each in the running as favorites for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Among the highlights this season were Clark notching the first-ever triple-double by a WNBA Rookie, while Reese racked up a record of 15 consecutive double-doubles before seeing her streak end in July.

Their teams, the Indiana Fever (Clark) and the Chicago Sky (Reese), have faced off three times this regular season, with Indy holding a 2-1 advantage, and they will play once more on Aug. 30

NBA 2K25 is set to be released on Sept. 6 and will feature players from both the NBA and the WNBA. The popular game began including WNBA players back in 2020, and a version of this year's cover will feature two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces alongside NBA Champion Jayson Tatum

Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
