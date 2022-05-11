WNBA odds: 2022 championship futures lines for every team

Women's National Basketball Association
2 hours ago

From diehard fans of celebrated veterans like Sue Bird to gamblers betting on newcomers like Rhyne Howard, the one thing hoop heads have in common is a shared excitement for the return of basketball.

The WNBA is back! 

Will two-time champion Candace Parker help bring back-to-back titles to her hometown Chicago Sky? Can the Las Vegas Aces hit blackjack and win in Sin City? 

As we all know, anything can happen during the exciting WNBA season. So now that the games have tipped off, let's take a look at every team's championship futures for the 2022 season (odds courtesy of FOX Bet).

WNBA 2022 CHAMPION ODDS (via FOX Bet) *

Las Vegas Aces: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Seattle Storm: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Connecticut Sun: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Chicago Sky: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Phoenix Mercury: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Minnesota Lynx: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Los Angeles Sparks: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Washington Mystics: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
New York Liberty: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Dallas Wings: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Indiana Fever: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Atlanta Dream: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Odds as of 5/11/2022

The buzz around the W this season is certainly electric. However, a cloud looms as Mercury star Brittney Griner is being detained abroad and her teammates and peers reel in the wake of her absence.

But with the games underway, the first team that bettors might consider throwing cash at are the favored Aces. At +300, the Vegas team is coached by WNBA veteran and former full-time San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. She leads Olympic gold medalists A'Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray on their quest to earn L.V.'s first title. 

The Seattle Storm at +500 is another team to watch. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2002, Storm superstar point guard Sue Bird is not only the most tenured player in the league, but she's also one of the most accomplished. Bird is a 12-time All-Star, a four-time WNBA champion and was named the 2021 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year. Can Sue build on her stellar legacy and put Seattle in a position to win it all this season?

At the bottom of the pack with some of the longest odds to win it all are the Atlanta Dream — a franchise in rebuilding mode. To get on a winning foot in 2022, ATL drafted guard Rhyne Howard No. 1 overall out of Kentucky. Howard, fellow rookie Naz Hillmon and a group of veterans will try to borrow that Braves' championship magic on their own mission to bring another professional sports title to the city.

With women's hoops back in action, what's your wager on the WNBA's next champion? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

