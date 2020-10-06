Women's National Basketball Association The Perfect Storm just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Storm collected their fourth title in franchise history with a 92-59 victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Veteran point guard Sue Bird, in her 17th season, has been a member of the team for every championship run (2004, 2010 and 2018), and has only lost one Finals game in franchise history.

Bird scored 5 points and logged 7 assists in Game 3, after recording a Finals-record 16 assists in Game 1 and posting 16 points and 10 assists in Game 2.

Her a record-setting performance even caught the attention of another basketball legend, LeBron James, who took to social media to pay his respects to Bird.

When Bird led the Storm to their first WNBA title in 2004, Breanna Stewart was 10 years old. Now, the duo are celebrating their second championship run together.

Stewart saw her minutes limited to just 25 as she got into foul trouble early on Tuesday, but she ended the night with 26 points, her sixth consecutive Finals game with at least 20 points, which amounts to the longest streak in league history, passing Cynthia Cooper and Angel McCoughtry.

Stewart shot 71.4 percent from the field and 3 of 4 from deep, adding 4 rebounds on Tuesday.

She finished the Finals averaging 25.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, with a career night in Game 1.

It was only fitting that after Stewart's performance against the Aces, she was named Finals MVP, and the 26 year-old Stewart has now won two Finals MVPs, two WNBA titles, a league MVP and a Rookie of the Year award.

Stewart was runner-up to the Aces' A'ja Wilson for regular season MVP this season, after averaging 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds, coming off an Achilles tear that sidelined her for the entire 2019 season.

While Stewart and Bird represented Seattle's dynamic duo, it was truly a collective effort for the Storm.

In Game 3, star guard Jewell Lloyd finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and forward Alysha Clark, who led the league in three-point percentage this season, added 10 points.

The win capped a championship run where the Storm won all six of their postseason games, winning by an average of 15.3 points per game.

Their 33-point win on Tuesday was the largest margin of victory in a Finals game in WNBA history.

Tuesday was nothing short of historic, as Seattle's title win tied the Houston Comets, a now-defunct franchise, and the Minnesota Lynx for most titles in WNBA history.

