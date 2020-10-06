Women's National Basketball Association Seattle Stew 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Don't call it a comeback.

The Seattle Storm are on the verge of their second WNBA championship in the past three seasons, and they're following the lead of superstar forward Breanna Stewart, who began the 2020 season on her own journey to return to peak form.

But if the first two games of the WNBA Finals are any indication, peak form is something she's no longer chasing.

She's there.

Stewart dominated the Las Vegas Aces and regular season MVP A'ja Wilson in Game 1 of the Finals on Friday, posting a playoff career-high 37 points, to go along with 15 rebounds and 4 blocks.

She shot 5-for-8 from three, and connected on 15-of-24 field goal attempts on the night.

Then, in Sunday's Game 2, Stewart scored a game-high 22 points en route to a 104-91 victory over the Aces, and the Storm now sit one win away from sweeping Las Vegas in the best-of-five series.

Stewart – the WNBA MVP and Finals MVP in 2018 – once again shot 5-for-8 from three, and has now posted two straight games with at least five threes for the first time in her career. Coming into the series, she only had three career games with at least five threes since she was the No. 1 pick back in 2016.

Stewart connected from distance more than the entire Aces starting lineup combined, which only hit 4-of-10 threes on Sunday.

Stewart is now shooting 62.5 percent from three in the series, up from 36.8 percent from deep during the regular season.

She has also accounted for 30.1 percent of Seattle's points in the first two games of the Finals.

The 2020 season was thought to be a comeback year for Stewart, who tore her Achilles on April 14 of last year, but now, the 26-year can earn her second WNBA title – and presumably her second Finals MVP – as early as Tuesday.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will tip off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

