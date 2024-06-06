Women's National Basketball Association
Sky players say team was harassed by man at Washington hotel
Women's National Basketball Association

Sky players say team was harassed by man at Washington hotel

Published Jun. 6, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET

Chicago Sky players say a man with a camera harassed the team when it arrived at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times the man was trying to talk to guard Chennedy Carter. He said the team's security quickly diffused the situation and the police were not called. But multiple players described the incident on X.

"finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," rookie Angel Reese wrote.

Forward Isabelle Harrison posted: "WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn't even step off the bus!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Michaela Onyenwere wrote: "Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some "fans" have NO CHILLLLL." She also praised the team's security while adding, "It's still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus."

Carter has been in the spotlight lately following a shoulder shot on prized Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark prior to an inbounds pass on Saturday. The referees called it an away-from-the-ball foul, though the WNBA later upgraded it to a flagrant-1.

Chicago plays Washington on Thursday. The Sky are 3-5, while the Mystics are 0-9. ___

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chicago Sky
Women's National Basketball Association
Angel Reese
share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark says about the WNBA

What Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark says about the WNBA

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes