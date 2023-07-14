Women's National Basketball Association
Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade to join WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group
Women's National Basketball Association

Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade to join WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group

Updated Jul. 14, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

A highly-accomplished Dwyane Wade, who has three NBA championships and 13 All-Star appearances under his belt, is making a significant move by joining the ownership group of the WNBA's Chicago Sky

Wade is the latest high-profile figure to invest in the 27-year-old league.

"We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone," Wade told ESPN. "And so instead of tweeting out and saying, 'Go support the W,' instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level — and this was the next level for me.

"It's a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. ... Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team, valuing it at $85 million, to a group that included the MLB's Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month. 

Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, joined ownership groups for the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake of the MLS since retiring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tennessee football fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions

Tennessee football fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes