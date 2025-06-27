Women's National Basketball Association
Caitlin Clark To Miss Matchup With Paige Bueckers Due To Groin Injury
Women's National Basketball Association

Caitlin Clark To Miss Matchup With Paige Bueckers Due To Groin Injury

Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:14 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark's first matchup against Paige Bueckers will have to wait.

The Indiana Fever star was ruled out of a second consecutive game with a left groin injury. The Dallas Wings, who drafted Bueckers No. 1 overall this year, were set to play the Fever at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

It's the first time the Wings have played a home game away from the arena on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington.

Clark missed the Fever's 85-75 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday. The groin problem is the second injury to sideline her this season. The 2024 first overall pick had never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever before a quad strain that kept her out for five games.

The loss dropped the Fever to 7-8, while the Wings have won three of four following a 1-11 start.

In her first game back from the quad injury, Clark scored a season-high 32 points while helping the Fever hand the New York Liberty their first loss of the season on June 14.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds, and Bueckers is at 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Bueckers has missed four games this season, first with a concussion and then an illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press. 
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Fever's Caitlin Clark Ruled Out of Thursday's Game vs. Sparks With Groin Injury

Fever's Caitlin Clark Ruled Out of Thursday's Game vs. Sparks With Groin Injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes