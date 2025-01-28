Women's National Basketball Association
Brittney Griner leaves Mercury after 11 seasons to join Dream in free agency
Updated Jan. 28, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has agreed to join the Atlanta Dream in free agency after 11 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mercury acquired five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Ty Harris was also traded to the Mercury as part of the deal.

The Mercury drafted Griner with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft. Since then, Griner has been voted an All-Star 10 times and Defensive Player of the Year two times. In 2014, she led the Mercury to their third championship in franchise history.

Griner averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 11 seasons with the Mercury. She's the all-time leader in blocks and rebounds for the Mercury, and is third all-time in points and games played.

This is a developing story.

