2024 WNBA Draft: How to watch Caitlin Clark, date, TV channel

Updated Apr. 12, 2024 8:49 a.m. ET

The 2024 WNBA Draft is coming on April 15. From how to watch to where it will be located to where Caitlin Clark will land, we have all the details ready for you. 

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft? 

The 2024 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 15. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the WNBA Draft taking place? 

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place at the BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in Brooklyn, New York.

Where can I watch the WNBA Draft? What channel will it be on? 

You can watch the 2024 WNBA Draft on ESPN. The draft officially starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and pre-draft coverage starts at 7 p.m.

How can I stream the WNBA Draft? 

You can stream the WNBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ESPN, such as fubo, Sling, YouTubeTV or Hulu + Live TV. 

Who can I expect to be drafted?

Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Other top prospects in this year's WNBA Draft are Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Who has the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft?

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA lottery held on December 10, 2023, and have the first selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Fever also had the No. 1 pick last year and selected 2024 WNBA Rooke of the Year Aliyah Boston.

What is the WNBA draft order? 

Below is the order for the top 5 draft picks in 2024:

  1. Indiana Fever
  2. Los Angeles Sparks
  3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)
  4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)
  5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)

For more, check out the full WNBA draft order.

How is the WNBA Draft order determined?

The WNBA draft order is determined by last year's standings and a small draft lottery in the first round. The lottery features the four worst teams from last year. Beyond that, the teams with the worst records get the chance to pick first, while the best teams from last year pick last. 

Draft picks can be traded until the order is locked in at 5 p.m. ET on April 14 (the day before the draft).

