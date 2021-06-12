dogshow How to win $1,000 for free on the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Anyone who has a dog thinks theirs would be the Best in Show.

After all, there’s the undeniable love, the attention that comes every time you walk in the door with the tail wagging and the times when they will just snuggle up beside you when the day at work has been a rough one.

Dogs are a great thing. And once a year, we can gather around the television and celebrate those that manage to take part in the biggest Dog Days of them all.

Moved away from Madison Square Garden and from its traditional February spot due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take center stage this weekend at historic Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, NY.

It is the grandest weekend for the canine set, with 2,500 dogs from all 50 states and 10 countries heading to New York to renew one of the best slices of Americana in seven different categories. And when the most famous dog show wraps up with Best in Show on Sunday, you could be the Best in Show with the FOX Super 6 app.

All you have to do is make your picks for which breeds will win the Sporting Group, Working Group, Terrier Group, Best in Show and two other predictions for your chance to win $1,000 absolutely for free! That's right – dogs and free money. Is there a better combination out there?

To get you ready, here are the questions for Day 2 of the Westminster Dog Show, as well as some insight to help you make your picks.

Which breed will win the Sporting Group?

The options: Irish Setter, Golden Retriever, German Wirehaired Pointer, Vizsla, English Cocker Spaniel, Other

It was the Golden Retriever that ended the two year run of the Sussex Spaniel in 2020, becoming the first Golden to win the group since 2006. The Irish Setters have had recent success in this field, winning it in 2017 and in 2012. German Shorthaired Pointers and English Springer Spaniel have also won recently as well.

Which breed will win the Working Group?

The options: Saint Bernard, Leonberger, Boxer, Great Dane, Siberian Husky, Other

The Boxer has been on a roll in the Working Group, winning three of the last four years and only having that stretch interrupted by the Giant Schnauzer. Boxers are the most dominant in this group and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that trend continue.

Which breed will win the Terrier Group?

The options: Scottish Terrier, Glen of Imaal Terrier, Wire Fox Terrier, Border Terrier, Russell Terrier, Other

Like the Boxer in the Working Group, the Wire Fox Terrier has been this discipline champion the past two years and three times since 2014. The Skye Terrier has two wins in their as well if you want to choose the other category.

Which breed will win Best in Show?

The options: Pointer, Havanese, Afghan Hound, German Shepherd, Standard Poodle, Other.

Let’s be honest… They are all good boys and girls. (Yes they are… Yes they are.) Last year, it was the Standard Poodle that ended up taking home best in show honors – becoming the first Standard to win Best in Show since 1991. Repeat breed winners are rare – the last time it happened was 1971 and 1972 with the English Springer Spaniel.

Which new AKC breeds make their Westminster Group debut?

The options: Lagotto Romagnolo, Tibetan Mastiff, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Rat Terrier, Others

This is a shot in the dark, but the Mastiff is a wonderful dog that can be big and beautiful as well as possess the strength and body structure that will make it very popular.

Which breed will win the Masters Obedience Championship?

The options: Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, English Springer Spaniel, Standard Schnauzer, Belgian Tervuren, Other

The defending champion is Heart the Labrador Retriever who took home her fifth MOC title last year. As an owner of two black labs – I endorse this result and say let the reign continue. The key in my mind? Having the right treats to insure maximum obedience.

