Monty the Giant Schnauzer wins Best in Show, makes history at 2025 Westminster Kennel Club

Published Feb. 12, 2025 12:11 a.m. ET

Third time was the charm for Monty the Giant Schnauzer, who was named Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

"Monty the Magnificent" had competed for the show's top prize each of the last two years before finally being crowned the winner. The dog also made it into the record books as the first Giant Schnauzer to ever win Best in Show in the WKC's 149-year history.

Before that, the 5-year-old Monty did what the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't do earlier this week: complete a three-peat. Monty the Giant Schnauzer has won Best in Show in the Working Group category for three consecutive years. 

"He always tries so hard. I'm just proud of him. I always call him my Secretariat because he never stops," Kate Bernardin, Monty's handler, told FOX Sports.

Bourbon the Whippet was the runner-up, winning Reserve Best in Show. 

For more on the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, be sure to check out the highlights from the three-day event.

