2023 Westminster Dog Show: Top moments, winners from Monday

Published May. 8, 2023 7:22 p.m. ET

The 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is in full swing!

Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show," is the second-longest running sporting event in American history behind the Kentucky Derby, and this year's event, which returns for the 147th time, spans across four days.

Monday's competition focuses on the judging for the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups. The top dog in each respective breed will advance to the Best in Show judging Tuesday evening.

Hosted by the American Kennel Club, the beloved spectacle brings together thousands of distinguished dogs all competing for the highly coveted title of Best in Show. There are 212 AKC-recognized breeds and varieties, which are separated into seven categories for judging.

There are over 2,500 dogs from 210 different breeds hailing from 49 states and 13 countries competing this year.

It's all going down in Queens, New York at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which is hosting the event for the first time, and FOX Sports' Jenny Taft and Jamie Little are onsite to take you behind the scenes amidst all the action. 

You can watch full coverage from 7-11 p.m. ET on FS1 and on both the FOX NOW and the FOX Sports apps, and you can get in on the action by playing FOX's Super 6 Dog Show Contest for your chance to win $1,000 absolutely for free!

Here are the top moments from Monday's competition.

Hound Group

Stay tuned for updates!

Toy Group 

Stay tuned for updates!

Non-Sporting Group

Stay tuned for updates!

Herding Group

Stay tuned for updates!

Here's what the sports world has to say about the 2023 WKC Dog Show!

Top WKC stories from FOX Sports:

