USFL and XFL announce intent to merge

NEW YORK — Today, the United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.

More details regarding the new league will be announced at a later date.

