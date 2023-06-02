United States Football League What to expect in Memphis Showboats vs. New Jersey Generals Published Jun. 2, 2023 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The great divide in the USFL this season has been between the South Division — where every team is 4-3 or better — and the North Division — where every team is 4-3 or worse. The difference has been a 9-3 record for South teams against the North, and the league plays its fourth and final round of non-division games this weekend, with a chance to further the gap between the two.

The only two USFL teams who aren't within a game of first place in their divisions — the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals, both 2-5 — are 0-3 against South Division opponents, but really need such a win at home this weekend if they want to keep any postseason hopes alive.

On Sunday (1 p.m. ET) New Jersey (2-5) takes on the Memphis Showboats (4-3), who have won four straight to bounce back from a rough start. To pull off the upset, the Generals will need to reverse the trends that have led to their struggling record, still mathematically alive with three weeks left in the regular season.

The Generals have struggled with close losses — their last four have been by three, six, three and three points, with two of those games tied in the fourth quarter. New Jersey is tied for the league's worst record despite giving up the fewest points in the USFL this season, and turnover margin has been a part of that adversity. New Jersey has the league's worst turnover margin at minus-4, and will try to fix that Sunday against a Memphis team that has the league's best turnover margin at plus-4.



The Generals have struggled to find balance on offense — they lead the league in rushing at 138.6 yards per game behind Darius Victor (429 yards) and quarterback D'Andre Johnson (264), but they're second-worst in passing yards. They avoid turnovers through the air, with a league-low two interceptions, but Victor has lost four fumbles — no other back in the league has lost more than one this season.

Sunday's game in Canton will be a "USFL/Ohio Legends Day," with former local players like Eric Metcalf, Wyatt Teller and Frank Minnifield and coaches Jim Tressel and Bo Pelini on hand for autograph sessions.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Maulers

share