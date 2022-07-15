Washington dips into USFL to sign corners Stribling, Neal

United States Football League
2 hours ago

The Washington Commanders are dipping into the USFL to bulk up their defense.

Washington, which allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL last season, has signed two cornerbacks — Channing Stribling of the Philadelphia Stars and DeJuan Neal of the New Jersey Generals.

Limited to seven games due to injuries, Stribling recorded 16 tackles, including two for loss, and also notched a USFL-leading seven interceptions. The Stars advanced to the USFL championship game, where they lost 33-30 to the Birmingham Stallions.

Channing Stribling is highlighted for his league-leading interceptions and abilities to the Philadelphia Stars, as they punch their ticket to the USFL playoffs.

Stribling, a product of the University of Michigan, finished with 69 tackles and six interceptions in his four-year career with the Wolverines (2013-16).

Neal played college football at Division II Shepherd University from 2014-18 before signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

After getting cut by Washington during camp that season, Neal played in the XFL before its collapse in 2020. 

After a productive stint with the Generals, who won the North Division before being eliminated from the playoffs by the Stars, Neal is getting a second chance with the Commanders. 

