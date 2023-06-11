United States Football League
USFL Week 9 live updates: Houston Gamblers lead Birmingham Stallions early
Updated Jun. 11, 2023 1:38 p.m. ET

Week 9 of the USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action from Sunday's two-game slate.

Kicking things off, the Birmingham Stallions (6-2) are taking on the Houston Gamblers (5-3) in Memphis.

Later, on FOX, the Philadelphia Stars (4-4) will face the New Jersey Generals (2-6) in Canton, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Maulers (3-6) began Week 9 with a 19-7 win over the Michigan Panthers (3-6) Saturday, while the New Orleans Breakers (6-3) dominated the Memphis Showboats (5-4), 31-3.

Here are the top moments from Sunday!

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers

Picked!

Houston and Birmingham each went three-and-out to begin the game, and the latter got into field goal range on its next possession before disaster struck.

On third-and-10 from the Stallions' 24-yard line, Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar's pass was thrown in front of linebacker Quentin Poling, who came up with the interception.

Loose ball!

Just two plays after the interception, Birmingham gave Houston the ball back when quarterback Alex McGough's and running back CJ Marable's timing was off on a pitch, and the ball hit the ground. Gamblers defensive end Reggie Walker recovered the fumble at the Stallions' 30-yard line.

Four plays later, kicker Nick Vogel connected on a 47-yard field goal for Houston.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

