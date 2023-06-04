United States Football League
USFL Week 8 live updates: Breakers lead Panthers at halftime
Jun. 4, 2023

Week 8 of the USFL is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish on FOX!

Closing things out, the Michigan Panthers (3-4) are up against the New Orleans Breakers (4-3) in Birmingham, Alabama.

Earlier, the Memphis Showboats defeated the New Jersey Generals 25-16 in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. New Orleans Breakers

The human hurdler!

Jarey Elder made the game's first exciting play when he jumped over a Panthers tackler on a punt return.

Wes goes over the Hills and into the endzone

Breakers RB Wes Hills powered his way for a one-yard touchdown to open up the scoring in Sunday's game during the second quarter, giving his team a 7-0 lead.

Breakers back on the board

Facing a 3rd-and-goal from the Panthers' 9-yard line, McLeod Bethel-Thompson delivered. The quarterback stepped up and threw a dart to Johnnie Dixon for a touchdown to extend the Breakers' lead to 14-0.

Double Dixon

The Breakers wide receiver scored his second touchdown in as many drives late in the first half. His second touchdown came on a deep pass from Bethel-Thompson before running 15 yards into the endzone for a 36-yard score to give New Orleans a 21-0 lead.

Panthers pulling back in

The Panthers finally got on the board in the final minute of the first half. Josh Love found Marcus Baugh deep down the field and the tight end ran in for a 51-yard touchdown to make it a 21-7 ballgame. 

Panthers pick it off

The Panthers secured another chance to score before the half when Warren Saba jumped in front of Bethel Thompson's pass to set his team up in Breakers' territory.

The Panthers ended up getting a field goal out of it to cut the Breakers' lead to 21-10 going into the break.

Stay tuned for updates!

United States Football League
Michigan Panthers
New Orleans Breakers
