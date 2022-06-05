United States Football League
USFL Week 8: Case Cookus does it all in Philadelphia Stars win over Panthers USFL Week 8: Case Cookus does it all in Philadelphia Stars win over Panthers
United States Football League

USFL Week 8: Case Cookus does it all in Philadelphia Stars win over Panthers

2 hours ago

Week 8 of the USFL season continued Sunday with the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) capitalizing on a huge performance from their quarterback against the Michigan Panthers (1-7), on their way to clinching a playoff spot. The Stars defeated Michigan, 46-24.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 46 

Gettin' it done

The Stars charged quickly down the field on their first possession of the game, culminating in their first TD off a 20-yard pass from Case Cookus to a wide-open Matthew Colburn. The XP was good to give Philly a 7-0 lead early in the first.

Philadelphia's Case Cookus links up with Matt Colburn on a 20-yard TD

Philadelphia's Case Cookus links up with Matt Colburn on a 20-yard TD
Case Cookus is cooking early as he finds Matt Colburn on the 20-yard TD pass to give the Philadelphia Stars an early 7-0 lead.

Right back

The Panthers ran into trouble right away as Paxton Lynch's second pass attempt of the day was intercepted by LaDarius Wiley.

Deuce

Everything kept coming up Stars, with Philly capitalizing on the INT and banking seven more points off another Colburn touchdown. This time Colburn rushed for the score and gave his team a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. 

Sneaking on the board

Lynch got his team on the board with a classic quarterback sneak to open up the second quarter, cutting the Stars' lead in half. 

Paxton Lynch uses frame to score on the QB sneak, Michigan trims into Philadelphia's lead

Paxton Lynch uses frame to score on the QB sneak, Michigan trims into Philadelphia's lead
QB Paxton Lynch used his six-foot-seven frame to get into the endzone on a sneak as the Michigan Panthers trim into the Philadelphia Stars lead.

TDs on the menu

Cookus kept cookin' in yet another drive down the field for the Stars. This time it ended with a short touchdown pass to Jordan Suell.

Don't count 'em out

The Panthers were once again on the prowl and got right back into the game before halftime. Lynch connected with La'Michael Pettway on a perfect 33-yard toss. After a successful two-point conversion, Michigan trailed by only three points.

INT King 

As the battle waged on in the third quarter, Channing Stribling pulled down his league-leading sixth interception of the season at the Michigan 47, giving the ball back to Philly. 

The Stars wasted little time converting the turnover into points. Cookus connected with WR Devin Gray for a nine-yard TD pass near the end of the third. After a two-point conversion, Philly led 32-18. 

The kitchen is open

Have a day, Case! Cookus connected on yet another TD pass, this time a 51-yard bomb to TE Pro Wells.

Case Cookus throws a gorgeous 51-yard TD DIME vs. Panthers, 39-18

Case Cookus throws a gorgeous 51-yard TD DIME vs. Panthers, 39-18
Case Cookus threw a beautiful 51-yard passing touchdown to extend the Philadelphia Stars' lead vs. the Michigan Panthers. 

The cherry on top

You didn't think Cookus was done, did you? To top off a marvelous day, the QB made a huge 79-yard run to bring it to the house for yet another touchdown.

Case Cookus breaks out for 79-yard rushing TD vs. Panthers, 46-18

Case Cookus breaks out for 79-yard rushing TD vs. Panthers, 46-18
Case Cookus turned on the motors, as he couldn't be stopped in his 79-yard rushing TD for the Philadelphia Stars. 
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Panthers vs. Stars - 6/5/2022 USFL - Panthers vs. Stars - 6/5/2022
share story
USFL Week 8: Houston Gamblers-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 8: Houston Gamblers-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays

38 mins ago
USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, results, pick
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, results, pick

4 hours ago
Stallions stay unbeaten thanks to close-call field goal
United States Football League

Stallions stay unbeaten thanks to close-call field goal

21 hours ago
USFL Week 8: Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated
United States Football League

USFL Week 8: Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated

23 hours ago
Victor, Generals bully Maulers on way to seventh straight win
United States Football League

Victor, Generals bully Maulers on way to seventh straight win

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes