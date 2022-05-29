United States Football League
USFL Week 7: Stallions top Maulers, clinch playoff spot USFL Week 7: Stallions top Maulers, clinch playoff spot
United States Football League

USFL Week 7: Stallions top Maulers, clinch playoff spot

1 hour ago

The Birmingham Stallions are not just the USFL's only undefeated team after beating the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, they're also now a playoff team.

The Stallions (7-0) clinched a spot in the postseason with a hard-fought victory, a win that required a 100-yard rushing day from Bo Scarbrough and four field goals from Brandon Aubrey to pull off.

The Stallions are the second team to clinch a playoff spot, following the New Jersey Generals, who clinched Saturday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Birmingham Stallions 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16

After stopping the Maulers on the game's opening drive, the Stallions got on the board first with a field goal by Aubrey. The kick was set up by a beautiful 53-yard pass from quarterback J'Mar Smith to wideout Victor Bolden.

The catch made Bolden the first player to compile 1,000 all-purpose yards this season.

The Maulers struck back, though, taking the lead on a 4-yard plunge by Madre London.

The Pittsburgh defense continued to give the Stallions fits, as evidenced by the big sack from Nasir Player. The Maulers added a field goal to their tally a short while later to take a 10-3 lead.

The Stallions' Aubrey nailed another field goal late in the first half, which left the Maulers with a 10-6 edge at the break.

The Stallions came out fired up in the second half. First, Bo Scarbrough went for a big gain on the ground.

Then, after the Maulers forced fourth down, Birmingham dug into its bag of tricks — Bobby Holly rumbled 52 yards for a touchdown on a fake punt.

Swallowed up!

Birmingham is doing what it can to remain undefeated, and it came up with a clutch sack courtesy of Willie Yarbary to hold its opponent to a FG.

Aubrey helped capitalize on the pivotal defensive play with a pretty 42-yard field goal to push Birmingham into a 16-13 lead.

Up the ante

Birmingham struck again midway through the fourth, this time with a punch up the gut from CJ Marable.

Sweep the leg!

Pittsburgh brought itself within a TD with a huge 58-yard power kick from Ramiz Ahmed.

Birmingham hung tough though, getting another conversion from its own kicker, who knocked in another FG to remain perfect on the day.

The kick put the Stallions up 26-16, a tally which held until the game's close. Birmingham punched its ticket to the playoffs and improved to 7-0 with the victory.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Stallions vs. Maulers - 5/29/2022 USFL - Stallions vs. Maulers - 5/29/2022
share story
USFL odds Week 7: How to bet, pick, results
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 7: How to bet, pick, results

5 hours ago
Breakers come back to beat Panthers in first USFL OT
United States Football League

Breakers come back to beat Panthers in first USFL OT

15 hours ago
USFL Week 7: New Orleans Breakers outlast Michigan Panthers in OT
United States Football League

USFL Week 7: New Orleans Breakers outlast Michigan Panthers in OT

17 hours ago
Generals ride defense, running game to spot in USFL playoffs
United States Football League

Generals ride defense, running game to spot in USFL playoffs

1 day ago
USFL Week 7: Generals top Bandits, clinch playoff spot
United States Football League

USFL Week 7: Generals top Bandits, clinch playoff spot

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes