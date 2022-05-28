USFL Week 7: New Orleans Breakers-Michigan Panthers top plays
Week 7 of the USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) and the Michigan Panthers (1-5), and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1.
In the early window, the New Jersey Generals became the first USFL team to clinch a postseason spot this season with a dramatic victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits.
Here are the top plays from Saturday's late game.
New Orleans Breakers vs. Michigan Panthers
All You Need Is Love
Josh Love made his first start as a Panther on Saturday after Michigan released quarterback Shea Patterson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft — who was scooped up by New Orleans off the waiver wire.
Not how NOLA drew it up
The Breakers fumbled the ball on their first drive of the game when a trick play went wrong.
Love to see it
On the ensuing drive, Love moved the Panthers downfield with ease on this 32-yard bomb to Devin Ross.
Michigan settles for three
The big gain led to a short field goal to get the Panthers on the board first after the Breakers' defense denied them on third-and-goal.
Sacked!
The Breakers' defense continued to pour it on the Panthers as the first quarter came to a close.
Zack Attack
Backup QB Zach Smith entered the game for Kyle Sloter in the second frame and immediately made an impact.
Breakers on the board!
New Orleans took a 7-3 lead when tight end Sal Cannella found the end zone on a quick pass from Smith.
Stay tuned for more updates.