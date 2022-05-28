United States Football League USFL Week 7: New Orleans Breakers-Michigan Panthers top plays 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) and the Michigan Panthers (1-5), and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1.

In the early window, the New Jersey Generals became the first USFL team to clinch a postseason spot this season with a dramatic victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits .

Here are the top plays from Saturday's late game.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Michigan Panthers

All You Need Is Love

Josh Love made his first start as a Panther on Saturday after Michigan released quarterback Shea Patterson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft — who was scooped up by New Orleans off the waiver wire.

Not how NOLA drew it up

The Breakers fumbled the ball on their first drive of the game when a trick play went wrong.

Love to see it

On the ensuing drive, Love moved the Panthers downfield with ease on this 32-yard bomb to Devin Ross.

Michigan settles for three

The big gain led to a short field goal to get the Panthers on the board first after the Breakers' defense denied them on third-and-goal.

Sacked!

The Breakers' defense continued to pour it on the Panthers as the first quarter came to a close.

Zack Attack

Backup QB Zach Smith entered the game for Kyle Sloter in the second frame and immediately made an impact.

Breakers on the board!

New Orleans took a 7-3 lead when tight end Sal Cannella found the end zone on a quick pass from Smith.

Stay tuned for more updates.

