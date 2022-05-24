United States Football League USFL Week 6 Players of the Week: JoJo Tillery, Bo Scarbrough 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a Birmingham Stallions world — we're all just living in it.

At least that seems to be the case through Week 6 of the USFL's inaugural season. The Stallions remain the league's only unbeaten team at 6-0 after a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers.

That kept them perched atop RJ Young's Power Rankings on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, the Stallions were honored with Player of the Week awards on both offense and defense. Week 6 was the second straight week the Stallions have swept the awards.

Let's take a look.

Offensive Player of the Week: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Birmingham Stallions

Running back CJ Marable nabbed this award for the Stallions last week, as the freshly signed Scarbrough was still working to get his feet wet.

"I think both [Scarbrough] and CJ are going to play a role," Holtz said after Week 5

Holtz wasn't kidding.

Scarbrough, a former star at Alabama, was a workhorse in Week 6, leading the Stallions with 105 yards and a touchdown on only 16 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per rush. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

His 28-yard touchdown dash early in the fourth quarter gave Birmingham a 25-17 lead and an iron grip on the game.

Scarbrough talked to Young about his breakout performance.

Defensive Player of the Week: JoJo Tillery, S, Birmingham Stallions

There is no denying that the Stallions have owned this award. Two weeks ago, linebacker Scooby Wright won it. Last week, it was linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

In Week 6, it was Tillery's turn to grab the spotlight.

Tillery was everywhere against the Panthers, wracking up 10 tackles (all solo) and a sack from his safety position.

And to cap it all off, he celebrated Birmingham's victory in style.

Special-Teams Player of the Week: Cole Murphy, K, Michigan Panthers

The Panthers didn't win last week, but it certainly wasn't the fault of Murphy, who gave them a 3-0 lead with a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter, the longest field goal of the season.

In addition to his record kick, Murphy was also perfect on a pair of extra-point attempts, accounting for five of the Panthers' 17 points in a 33-17 defeat.

